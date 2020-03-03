Go Behind the Scenes of Stranger Things Season 4 With Fun Cast-Shot Video

What happens when you give the cast of Stranger Things a camera? They record themselves making season four, duh.

In the video below, the gang's all there for the start of production on season four. Even David Harbour. Did you really think Hopper was gone? Just in case you needed further proof besides that sneak peek video that came out a few weeks ago, this new behind-the-scenes video is here for you. Plus, there's a lot of love in the new season four vid.

"I love filming on this," Finn Wolfhard says in the video.

The new video also gives fans a taste of Joe Keery's return to Steve Harrington hair. Phew.

"Oh my god it's happening," Sadie Sink says. Same, same, same.

The one quick shot of Winona Ryder? Perfect.