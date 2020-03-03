Cody Simpson Addresses Miley Cyrus Pregnancy Rumors

And a baby makes three?

On Monday, Cody Simpson paid a visit to Today Australia, where the Aussie musician was asked to weigh in on rumors that he and Miley Cyrus were expecting their first child together. While on the topic of what's to come from the "Golden Thing" singer, Cody gave a cheeky response when asked if he was pregnant.

"Oh, yeah," he told news anchors Karl Stefanovic and Alison Langdon. "I've been pregnant for years, apparently."

After getting a chuckle out of the daytime television hosts, Cody shared how he handles being at the center of endless speculation and scrutiny. "I mean, you just gotta take it in stride," he continued. "And, you know, what I try to do is just focus on my work and what's important to me, and for me it's my work and my music, so. The rest just kind of comes along with it. So, it's all part of it and something you just have to take in stride and be cool with."