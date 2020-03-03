Elisabeth Moss Has the Best Reaction to Tom Cruise Marriage Rumors

Elisabeth Moss is setting the record straight on those Tom Cruise relationship rumors.

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live on Monday night, The Invisible Man star was asked about the speculation involving her and the actor. Over the last few years, a number of reports have emerged about Moss and Cruise sparking a romance. Rumors even surfaced last year claiming that Moss and Cruise, who have been linked over their shared faith, were set to tie the knot. But, as Moss shared during the after show on Monday's WWHL, the gossip really was just gossip.

"Wait, there were gossip stories that you were getting married to Tom Cruise?" WWHL host Andy Cohen asked as Moss laughed.

"How did you miss that?" Moss joked. "I actually was confused and also mainly got texts from people being like, 'I didn't know, why didn't you tell me?' And just confusion from my friends, but mainly poking fun at it 'cause obviously they knew it wasn't true."