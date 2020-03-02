Rachel Lindsay Wants the Online Harassment to Stop in Powerful Bachelor Appearance

Rachel Lindsay has an important message for all of the haters.

On Monday, The Bachelorette alum used her celebrity platform for good, by addressing the hateful messages she and the Bachelor Nation contestants receive on a daily basis.

The reality TV personality made an appearance on "The Women Tell All" episode of Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor, where she touched on the topic with host Chris Harrison.

"I'm never at a loss of words or opinions, as we know, but I'm really nervous right now," she told Harrison. "The issue that we're gonna discuss today is sadly something that most of us have experienced. That's online harassment, and it's hate, and it's so unfortunate, because people have become so comfortable being mean and meaner than ever on social media."

More specifically, Rachel called out the blatant racism she and others have gotten online. As many will recall, the 34-year-old star became the first-ever African American to be The Bachelorette during the show's 13th season.