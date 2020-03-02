Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Are ''Freaking Out'' Thanks to Netflix's Cheer

You could say that Ashton Kutcherand Mila Kunis are "fangirling" over Netflix's hit show Cheer.

The docuseries, following the nationally ranked 40-member Navarro College Bulldogs Cheer Team from Texas, was immediately a hit among Netflix viewers and celebrities alike (celebrities, they binge-watch just like us!).

Now it looks like one of our favorite celeb couples is getting attention from the cast of Cheer after Ashton shared on Instagram that he received a special package from them.

"Mila and I are officially freaking out. #navarro," Ashton captioned his post, alongside a package wrapped in sleek wrapping paper with a special note.

The note read, "Ashton + Mila, we heard you're a fan! Your support means the world to us. From, Netflix + The Navarro Cheer Team."

However, that's all Ashton posted... leaving us hanging and curious to know what's inside the box. Ashton's next Instagram post better be a video of him and Mila doing an unboxing and revealing what's inside.