Pre-order Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Score Lots of Bonus Swag!

E! Illustration
by Mallory Carra | Tue., Mar. 3, 2020 4:00 AM
The hottest video game of spring is on its way! Animal Crossing: New Horizons is coming to Nintendo Switch on March 20 and it's already a huge best-seller. Have you pre-ordered yours yet?
If not, what are you waiting for? The game, which is the first new installment in the series since 2012 and the first for Nintendo Switch, is likely to sell out (and at one retailer, it has already sold out twice). Plus, you can score some exclusive Animal Crossing swag when you pre-order at certain retailers. Got your eyes on Tom Nook's Bell bag? We've got a good deal for you. Been wanting to decorate your walls with your fave characters? You're in luck.
And if you're not a fan, it's not too late to join in the fun! Animal Crossing counts celebs such as Brie Larson, Chrissy Teigen, and Ronan Farrow as fans.
Check out all the Animal Crossing: New Horizon pre-order bundles below and make sure to get your copy before they're sold out!
The Target exclusive has sold out twice before and, luckily, it has been restocked for more fans to enjoy. Your pre-order comes with a soft, smooth vegan leather journal with lined pages and a 2020 calendar containing key character birthdays.
Tom Nook's Bell bag plush (available separately for $20) comes bundled with pre-orders if you spend just $5 more—a pretty good deal if you want to add the bag to your collection. If you're a Best Buy member, you also have the option to pre-order and get a $10 reward.
Score a Tom Nook tote bag with your pre-order at Walmart. This one is going fast, so if it's out of stock, make sure to keep an eye out for when it restocks.
Enjoy the two-sided collectible, which features fun images of all your favorite Animal Crossing characters.
