Michael Jackson's Son Blanket ''Bigi'' Jackson Buys $2 Million Home: Go Inside

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Mar. 2, 2020 2:16 PM

Blanket Jackson, Prince Jackson

Blanket Jackson is flying the coop.

The youngest son of Michael Jackson has bought his own home in the A-list neighborhood of Calabasas, Calif. He's now the owner of a jaw-dropping 6,382 sq. ft. home complete with six bedrooms and seven and a half baths. 

While it's a big move for the 18-year-old, his new starter-home is just a hop, skip and a jump away from grandmother Katherine Jackson's palatial residence, which is located in the neighboring community of the Estates at the Oaks. Following his father's death, Blanket aka, Bigi, lived there with Katherine and his siblings, who have also moved out in recent years.

Blanket will have a ton of space in his new mansion, not to mention a killer backyard. There's a pool, spa, outdoor kitchen and covered patio, perfect for Jackson family gatherings. 

To see his new digs, check out the gallery below!

Home Theater

Bigi will no doubt be spending plenty of time in this entertainment room, especially as he continues to review films for his YouTube channel Film Family. 

Master Suite

Jackson Jr.'s new bedroom features a fireplace, walk-in closet and grand bathroom fit for a Prince. Plus, there's a gym area located just off the suite for when he wants to get in a bit of sweat.

State of the Art

Bigi will be able to cook the finest foods in this kitchen, which comes fully-equipped with stainless steel appliances. 

Man Cave

This newly renovated residence features numerous built-ins and three fireplaces. 

Heart of the Home

With plenty of counter-top space, a walk-in pantry and more amenities, Prince's new home is guaranteed to be the new hangout spot for the Jackson family.

Grand Entrance

Upon entering the home, guests are met with a glass and wrought iron door, before entering into a foyer lit with a crystal chandelier.

