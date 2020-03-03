How Being a Little Bit Alexis on Schitt's Creek Changed Annie Murphy's Life

Annie Murphy remembers exactly where she was when her life changed. It all started when her phone lit up with the name "Eugene Levy."

Three weeks before receiving that call, she had auditioned for the roles of Alexis Rose and Stevie Budd on Schitt's Creek. As the days turned into weeks with still no word, Murphy said she was sure "that ship had sailed"—it didn't help matters that she was already pretty down on her luck and doubting her choices. Then her phone rang, and she reacted in an unexpected way: "I was so scared that I didn't pick up the phone," Murphy told E! News. "I finally mustered up the courage to call back and it was Dan [Levy] on the other end."

According to Murphy, Dan Levy really buried the lead in their conversation and started the call by thanking her for her time.