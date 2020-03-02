Julianne Hough's Husband Brooks Laich Weighs In on What It Means to Be "Good in Bed"

When it comes to the bedroom, Brooks Laich is all about openness.

Julianne Hough's ice hockey pro husband has been no stranger to discussing sexuality as of late. At the close of 2019, the athlete shared that one of his goals for 2020 is to learn more about intimacy and his sexuality. Just this weekend, the How Men Think podcast co-host credited his famous wife with piquing his interest in the subject.

"When you say sexuality, culture or society thinks it's gay or straight. Some people are figuring that out, that's fine, but my journey is discovering and learning and figuring out my capacity for sexual feelings, which in my life have been very low on the priority list," he said, clarifying that exploring his sexuality does not mean whether he is gay or straight.

"And now, I've discovered this and...through doing this show and also through my wife, who's exploring this as well, and shared a lot of this with me and has perked my interest in it."

As Laich elaborated on Help! I Suck at Dating, he thinks sexuality also changes as you do. "You change and you evolve and your desires and cravings and her desires and cravings, they change as well," he said. "You're not gonna be the same sexual being that you are now the rest of your life."