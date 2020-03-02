Tyler Cameron and His Family Are ''Distraught'' Over Mom Andrea's Sudden Death

Tyler Cameron and his brothers are "distraught" over the loss of their mother, a source shares with E! News.

The Bachelorette star's mother, Andrea Cameron, suddenly passed away last week, leaving behind Tyler, his siblings, Austin and Ryan, and her husband. A source reveals Tyler is "devastated" by her death, but he's "trying to be there for his younger brothers" as they navigate this difficult time.

"They are all very distraught and heartbroken," the insider says. "It's an awful situation and all of the boys were very close to their mother." As they mourn the loss, the source says Tyler will stay in their hometown of Jupiter "for the time being."

Prior to her death, Tyler was scheduled to appear on Good Morning America, but ultimately canceled to be by his mother's side. He stated on social media, "Family emergency. Please pray for my mom and my family."