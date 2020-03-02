The New Gossip Girl Has Casts Emily Alyn Lind and More in Lead Roles

Meet the new kings and queens of the Upper East Side.

Emily Alyn Lind, Whitney Peak, Eli Brown, Johnathan Fernandez, and Jason Gotay have been cast in lead roles in the new Gossip Girl, which is heading to HBO Max. Lind will play Audrey, a teen in a long term relationship who begins to wonder what more could be out there, but no info is available on the other characters just yet.

The series, from original creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage and written by Joshua Safran, is set eight years after the end of the original Gossip Girl, and will introduce a new generation of New York private school kids to a new version of Gossip Girl, one who isn't just one person behind a computer. This time, Gossip Girl is all of us.

However, Gossip Girl still has one voice, and it's the voice of Kristen Bell, who's returning as the narrator.