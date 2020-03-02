Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster Are Twinning During Tropical Girls' Trip

Another day, another mother-daughter outfit slay for Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster.

On Monday, the Kylie Cosmetics beauty mogul took to Instagram to showcase her and the 2-year-old daughter's most recent twinning moment, which happened during their tropical girls' trip getaway. Sporting white dresses that feature the Dior logo printed across in pink lettering, Kylie and her mini looked absolutely adorable as they soaked up the sun and flashed the camera their best pouts.

Excited to show off their coordinating look, Kylie captioned the pic, "i hope she wants to match w me forever."

To accessorize the look, the 22-year-old, who was rocking her newly-dyed bronde hair, styled her off-the-shoulder mini dress with a matching Dior bucket bag, a stylish straw hat and white sunglasses. Taking a cue from her fashionista mom, Stormi paired her dress with the same purse the Kylie Skin founder, as well as pink and white jelly sandals and the chicest accessory of all: Her baby doll.