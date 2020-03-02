Why Clare Crawley Was the Right Choice to Be The Bachelorette

"This is about me now."

Bachelor Nation: Meet your new leading lady, as Clare Crawley has officially been named the next star of The Bachelorette, marking her fifth time at finding love within franchise after appearing on The Bachelor, two seasons of Bachelor in Paradise and The Bachelor Winter Games.

The ABC reality hit surprised many fans when the announcement was made on Good Morning America on Monday, just hours before Peter Weber's Women Tell All special airs, as they once again bucked their usual trend of picking their lead from the most recent season.

But when you really think about the current state of The Bachelor franchise and its future, Clare, a hairstylist living in Sacramento, Calif, was really the perfect choice to lead season 16, with a source telling E! News that the producers "knew they were losing viewership and needed to change it up."

And Clare is exactly the shake-up the franchise needs. Here are all of the right reasons why: