Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Set to Reunite With Prince William and Kate Middleton

A Fab Four reunion!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to publicly reunite with the royal family. On March 9, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will attend the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day. Prince William and Kate Middleton are also set to join Queen Elizabeth II at the service, as well as Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

This is the first time in months that Harry and Meghan will be united with William and Kate, amid rumors of a feud. As fans of the couple will know, Harry and Meghan have taken a step back from royal duties, as they announced in early 2020. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are parents to son Archie Harrison, took to their social media in January to announce that they are taking a step back as senior members of the royal family.

In their announcement post, Harry and Meghan also noted that they're working to "become financially independent" and have the full support of the Queen.