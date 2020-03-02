Darcey Returns to 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days to Find Out If She's in a Relationship

Darcey, Darcey, Darcey. Yep, she's back for 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season four, making this her fourth go on the series. Last season, cameras followed Darcey on her journey to meet Tom. They ended on good terms, he gave her a key to her apartment, but once back in the United States she said things fizzled. However, when he came to the States for the reunion special, they were back on. And now? Well, as far as she knows, they're still a couple.

But Tom has been distant, and she doesn't know why. "Maybe I'm just being too needy," Darcey said.

She recently celebrated a birthday and all she got was a text message. No card, no call. "It made me feel sad and unloved," Darcey said in a confessional. "He said he was going to call. It's OK. It's just a birthday."