Jennifer Lopez Channels Her Iconic Versace Grammys Dress on the Miami Streets

Mon., Mar. 2, 2020

Jennifer Lopez

We need to get loud about Jennifer Lopez's latest look. 

On Sunday, the famed multi-hyphenate stepped out in a look familiar to her longtime fans. As many can remember, the star unforgettably donned a plunging green jungle print Versace gown at the 2000 Grammys, a look that spurred the creation of Google Images and has since become an iconic staple of red carpet history. Then, in September 2019, Lopez went viral on a new level when she donned an updated version on the runway as the surprise finale of the Versace spring-summer 2020 fashion show in Milan. 

The Hustlers star has since been named the face of the spring-summer campaign and was rocking jungle print-inspired garments from the line while out in Miami with fiancé Alex Rodriguezand family. 

Lopez channeled the sexy award show look for brunch in a printed collared shirt, layered over a white tank top, with matching pants and a pair of sneakers to complete the vibrant and glamorous street style. 

The setting was all the more appropriate for the outfit considering Miami is the site of the Versace Mansion where Gianni Versace lived and was fatally shot. 

If you're looking to copy J.Lo's look for your next brunch, be prepared to shell out some cash. At just over $2,000 for the top and pants, this outfit will cost you much more than scrambled eggs. 

