Amanda Bynes Celebrates 14 Months of Sobriety

Amanda Bynes has been sober for 14 months.

The 33-year-old actress announced the major milestone via Instagram on Sunday.

"Celebrating being sober a year and two months!" the She's the Man star wrote on the social network.

Bynes has discussed her sobriety battle before, including during a 2018 interview with Paper Magazine. The What a Girl Wants celeb said she started smoking marijuana when she was 16 years old.

"Later on it progressed to doing molly and ecstasy," she told the publication. "[I tried] cocaine three times but I never got high from cocaine. I never liked it. It was never my drug of choice."

She also told the magazine she "definitely abused Adderall" and claimed it impacted her behavior while working on Hall Pass— noting it was "the mixture of being so high that I couldn't remember my lines and not liking my appearance" that led her to walk away from the project.