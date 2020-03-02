This Throwback Photo of North West Has Kim Kardashian in Tears

Where has the time gone?

On Monday, Kim Kardashian proved that good #TBT doesn't have to wait until Thursday with an adorable snap of daughter North West, 6, on her Instagram.

Just a teeny-tiny toddler at the time, Kim and husband Kanye West's eldest child can be seen channeling her inner model as she poses with a Minnie Mouse umbrella. Always the fashionista, the tot showed off her stylish wardrobe by sporting an all-black ensemble comprised of a luxe fur coat, high socks and lace up boots.

"When Northie was so little," Kim captioned the nostalgic black and white picture, adding a crying emoji.

If memory serves us right, North wore this look back in 2015 to Kris Jenner's annual Christmas party. In fact, she had a major twinning moment with Kim, who also donned a black fur jacket and matching Dutch braids. Just weeks before the festive star-studded bash, the SKIMS founder welcomed son Saint West, who recently rang in his 4th birthday with an epic dinosaur-themed party.