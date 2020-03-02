Clare Crawley's Ex Benoît Beauséjour-Savard Says She'll Be the Best Bachelorette Ever

Clare Crawley is taking a chance on finding love—on TV—again. After appearing on The Bachelor, Bachelor Paradise and Bachelor Winter Games, Clare was announced as the new star of The Bachelorette season 16. At 38 years old, she's one of the show's oldest stars.

Clare famously walked away from Juan Pablo Galavis in his season of The Bachelor, but said yes to Benoît Beauséjour-Savard on the Bachelor Winter Games and the two were engaged to be married. Obviously, they didn't make it down the aisle, but Benoît is still wishing his ex-fiancé luck on her new journey. He took to Instagram to share his good wishes publicly after Clare was revealed as the new Bachelorette star during an appearance on Good Morning America.