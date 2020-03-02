Justin Bieber's Birthday Celebrations Continue With Movie Night Alongside Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber's birthday weekend was one for the books.

The pop star turned 26 on Sunday and celebrated with loved ones, including wife Hailey Bieber, with a low-key evening at his house in Los Angeles. Hailey took to her Instagram Story on Sunday night to show her followers the backyard festivities. For the special celebration, candles and lights were set up alongside a pool and seating area. A screen was also set up for them to watch movies, including Adam Sandler's The Wedding Singer.



"happy birthday baby :)," Hailey wrote alongside one Instagram Story video.

The 23-year-old star also took to Instagram to share a birthday tribute for her husband on Sunday.

"happy birthday best friend," Hailey wrote alongside a series of photos with Justin, including from their wedding day. "thank you for putting a smile on my face every single day.. I love you."

On Saturday night, the Biebers celebrated the "Yummy" singer's birthday early with a romantic dinner at an Italian restaurant, and a night out with 40 to 50 of his friends at the nightclub Delilah.