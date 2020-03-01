Brooks Laich Credits Wife Julianne Hough for Helping Him ''Explore'' His Sexuality

Brooks Laich is laying it all on the table… or shall we say bed.

The former hockey player, who married Julianne Hough in 2017, recently opened up about exploring his sexuality, being more connected to his wife in the bedroom and more during an interview with the How Men Think podcast.

"Nothing dirty can exists [sic] between two people in love," Laich explained the expression that resonated with him. "I’ve shared this on this show many times, a big part of my journey in 2020 is exploring my sexuality."

"And by that I don’t mean if I’m gay or straight," he clarified. "I mean, like, in my sexual relationship. What is my sexuality? What am I craving, what are my desires and what are my wife’s?” He added, “And how could we have this language to feed each other and get everything we want and be sexually expressed to the nth degree in everything."