Amanda Bynes Pays Tribute to Drake 7 Years After Her Infamous ''Vagina'' Tweet

Amanda Bynes still has much love for Drake.

The 33-year-old star recently praised the "Mia" rapper, which comes seven years after she infamously tweeted that she wanted him to "murder her vagina."

On Sunday, the Hairspray actress and fashion school grad paid tribute to Drizzy on her Instagram page. This time, she kept her post G-rated.

"Fav songs out now," she wrote in her caption, alongside a screenshot of the rapper from his own Instagram account. "DRAKE 1. Money in the grave 2. Yes Indeed. RODDY RICCH 1. Ballin 2. High Fashion."

She later deleted her post.

As fans will recall, back in 2013, the actress unleashed several tweets that became viral. One of her many tweets was about the 33-year-old musician.

Bynes had tweeted, "I want @drake to murder my vagina" during one of Twitter rants. She also called Drake, and many other celebs, "ugly" before apologizing.

During that time, she was undergoing personal and legal turmoil, which eventually landed her in the hospital on a 5150 hold and derailed her acting career.