Jake Gyllenhaal Makes SNL Cameo to Perform Wicked Parody Song in Musical Skit

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Mar. 1, 2020 8:01 AM

Nice of you to drop by, Jake Gyllenhaal!

The actor literally did so on NBC's Saturday Night Live while making a surprise appearance in a musical parody sketch that poked fun at New York City's LaGuardia Airport. Channeling Idina Menzel's Wicked witch character Elphaba, a pajamas-clad Gyllenhaal performed an airborne parody of the hit Broadway musical's showstopper "Defying Gravity."

The sketch also parodied musicals such as Phantom of the OperaLittle Shop of Horrors and West Side Story. It featured host, comedian and former regular SNL writer John Mulaney, plus cast members Pete DavidsonChris ReddCecily StrongKenan ThompsonBeck BennettMikey DayKate McKinnonBowen YangAlex Moffatt and Talking Heads frontman David Byrne, the episode's musical guest.

Gyllenhaal recently performed in the Broadway production of Slave Play and is set to appear in the musical Caroline, or Change in April. The actor made his Broadway debut in 2015 in the play Constellations and starred in the musical Sunday in the Park With George two years later.

Watch the SNL sketch below:

