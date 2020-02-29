Kylie Jenner Is Living Her Best Life During Girls' Trip With Daughter Stormi and Friends

Kylie Jenner is living her best life!

The 22-year-old beauty mogul and reality TV personality has been enjoying a mini getaway with her favorite gal pals, and 2-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster.

On Saturday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to social media to share her girls' trip festivities, which have included soaking up the sun in colorful swimwear, enjoying the breezy, beachy weather and dancing along to Rosalía's hit music.

"saturday's are for the girls," she captioned one of her Instagram posts, alongside a few snapshots of her and her BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou lounging around by a pool and playfully posing for the camera.

Moreover, Jenner showed off her major cooking skills in a series of Instagram Stories, as she prepared pancakes, bacon, sausage and more for breakfast.

"I make the best mini pancakes," the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared with foodie pictures to boot.

It appears Kylie has been enjoying her girls' trip since at least yesterday. On Friday, she uploaded a heartwarming photo of her and her toddler holding hands on the beach.

"you and me..," she wrote of their mother-daughter moment.

To see the reality TV star's fun and fabulous vacation, scroll through our gallery below!

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns Sunday 29 March at 9PM in the UK & EIRE

