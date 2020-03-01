From "Baby" to "Yummy": Ranking Justin Bieber's Top 10 Hit Singles

Justin Bieber continues to break records.

Shortly after the pop star made his major comeback with the Valentine's Day release of his Changes, his fifth studio album and first substantive release in five years, the LP shot up the U.S. Billboard 200 chart to claim the top spot at No. 1, becoming his seventh album overall to accomplish the feat. Coming days before his 26th birthday on Sunday, March 1, the achievement makes him the youngest soloist to do such a thing in the chart's half-century history. Elvis Presley was the previous record holder, having earned his seventh No. 1 album at the age of 26 back in 1961.

"Yesterday, music history was made," the official Twitter account for Presley's estate wrote on the social media site on Tuesday, Feb. 25. "What does the King of Rock n Roll have in common with the 21st century King of Pop? Congratulations on setting a new record @justinbieber."

Bieber replied, "Thank you King and to the entire Presley family."

That the news came just days before the pop prince's birthday certainly had to cap off a transformational year that's seen him work on himself like never before to make his grand return to music.

In honor of Bieber's big day, we thought we'd take a look at all the track that helped him reach the monumental milestone his his career and do what we do best: rank them. What follows is our ranking of all Bieber's singles to crack the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 over the last decade.