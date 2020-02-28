The Bachelorette's Chad Johnson Sparks Police Visit Over Concerning Online Post

Authorities have conducted a welfare check at Chad Johnson's residence, E! News can confirm.

A spokesperson with the Los Angeles Police Department says the call requesting police visit The Bachelorette star's Sherman Oaks apartment came in at 11 a.m. PST on Friday. Authorities are no longer present at the scene, and TMZ reports they determined "he was not a threat to himself or others."

According to the outlet, Johnson's friend contacted police after he allegedly posted on Instagram Stories an image of a rope tied to a door and captioned it "it'll be okay." The post, which has since been removed, sparked apparent concerns of suicide.

Johnson has not yet responded to our request for comment.

Today's news comes after Johnson's arrest for domestic violence and robbery on Monday. The reality TV personality was taken into custody after an alleged altercation with his ex-girlfriend, Annalise Mishler.