America Ferrera Leaving Superstore After Season 5

Superstore will be down an employee after the fifth season. E! News has learned America Ferrera is exiting the NBC comedy at the end of the 2020 season wrapping up Thursday, April 16.
"The last five years on Superstore have been some of the most rewarding, enriching and enjoyable years of my career. Producing, directing and acting with this wonderful cast and crew has given me opportunities to grow as a person and storyteller," Ferrera said in a statement. "I'm so grateful to my partners at NBC and Universal Television for the support and belief they have always placed in the show, and I'm most thankful to the brilliant Justin Spitzer for creating the funny, smart and relevant world of Superstore and inviting me to be a part of it. As I start the next chapter for my family and career, I wish only the best, and much continued success, to my beloved Superstore family."
Ferrera, who is also an executive producer on the series, has played Amy since the start of the show.
Superstore is currently averaging 3.8 million viewers and a 1.1 rating in the coveted 18-49 rating demographic.
"America's immeasurable contributions to Superstore both in front of and behind the camera as well as an ambassador for the show, can't possibly be quantified. We feel so fortunate to call her both a colleague and friend," Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, co-presidents of scripted programming at NBC Entertainment, said in a statement.
"America is a force of nature who not only pours her heart and soul into acting and producing on Superstore, but into the many causes and initiatives she supports," Pearlena Igbokwe, president of Universal Television, said in a statement. "Over the last five seasons she has earned our gratitude and respect."
Now for a serious question: What will happen with Amy and Johan (Ben Feldman)?!
NBC handed out the sixth season renewal earlier in February 2020.
"We're thrilled that Superstore continues to speak to many important and topical issues while simultaneously being hilarious," Katz and Pakosta said at the time.
Superstore airs Thursdays, 8 p.m. on NBC.
