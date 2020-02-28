Mark Wahlberg Has Some "Painful" Advice for Post Malone and His Tattoos

This will only hurt a lot.

On Thursday, Mark Wahlberg caught up with E! News at the premiere of his upcoming Netflix film Spenser Confidential, where the actor shared some "painful" advice for his co-star rapper Post Malone. Known for his eclectic array of face tattoos, Wahlberg joked that the "Hollywood's Bleeding" singer is going to be in for a rude awakening if he decides to part ways with them.

"I told him, eventually he's gonna want to remove his and it's gonna be painful," he told E! News exclusively. "It's more painful taking them off. I've taken all mine off already."

Back in the day, Wahlberg, or "Marky Mark" as he used to go by, sported several tattoos across his toned physique and has had them removed. Among them was a bold shoulder tattoo that read "Wahlberg" that was placed between the letters "M" and "W." On his other shoulder was a portrait of Bob Marley and the words "One Love."