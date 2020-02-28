This Throwback Spice Girls Photo Is Definition of Girl Power

Consider our lives officially spiced up!

On Thursday, Ginger Spice, a.k.a. Geri Haliwell, owned Throwback Thursday with an old school Spice Girls pic. Channeling their inner spice and serving up some ‘90s realness, the British singer and her bandmates Victoria Beckham, Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton and Melanie Brown can be seen posing side-by-side in the throwback days.

"Back in the day trinity studios near maiden head," Geri wrote. "Singing ‘We're gonna make it happen.'"

Fans of the pop star know that she loves to share nostalgic Spice Girls content on Instagram. Just last month, Geri had another #TBT moment with a behind-the-scenes shot of herself in all of her Ginger Spice glory. "Girl in a box .1998. #tbt taken in Birmingham on tour," she captioned the pic, where she can be seen rocking her iconic fiery red bob and contrasting blonde highlights.

She also made sure to keep fans up to date throughout the Spice Girls' summer 2019 reunion tour, posting countless pictures and videos from their U.K. shows.