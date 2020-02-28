90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Star Big Ed Is Keeping Another Secret From Rosemarie

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Big Ed, 54, is going into his first meeting with his 23-year-old Filipino girlfriend Rosemarie with not one, but two secrets.
In the first episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season four, Ed told viewers he lied to Rose about his height. He's really 4-foot-11 but told her he was the same height as her, 5-foot-2, and in the second episode Big Ed reveals his second secret.
While chatting with a pal about the gifts he's bringing Rose's 4-year-old son Prince and his young age, the topic of more kids came up. Ed's already 54, when he gets into his later years the kid will still only be a teenager.
"Well, she already wants another child. She wants a girl, and I haven't told her this, I don't want to tell her this, but I want to get, like, nipped," Ed says to his friend.
In a confessional, Ed confesses, "I don't want any more kids."
"I want to get a vasectomy, but I don't want to tell her," Ed says.
"I'm already going to take on a 4-year-old kid, but then to have another child on top of that, it's just overwhelming," he says while packing up all the supplies to bring to the Philippines.
Ed has a child from a previous marriage who is six years older than his online girlfriend. His daughter, Tiffany, stopped speaking to him when he revealed his relationship with Rose.
"I'm at a place in my life where I've raised my daughter. She's 29 and I'm 54. Other than Prince, I'm not ready to have more kids," Big Ed explains in the confessional.
For now, Ed doesn't want to, nor does he have plans to tell Rose about his desire to not have more kids.
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays, 8 p.m. on TLC.