Prince Harry and Jon Bon Jovi Hit the Studio for a Good Cause

Who is ready to rock with Prince Harry and Jon Bon Jovi?

The 35-year-old Duke of Sussex and the 57-year-old singer visited Abbey Road Studios in London on Friday. There, they met members of the Invictus Games Choir and recorded a single, "Unbroken," for the Invictus Games.

While Harry and Jon shared a video of themselves in studio two, they didn't play the track. So, fans will have to wait a little bit longer to hear the tune.

According to the foundation—which uses "the power of sport to inspire recovery, support rehabilitation and generate a wider understanding and respect for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women"—the Grammy winner wrote the song after hearing stories of U.S. veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder. The single was released last year in support of the movie To Be of Service. Jon then wrote to Harry and offered to re-record the tune for the Invictus Games.

Jon also told BBC's The One Show that all of the proceeds are being donated to the Invictus Games.