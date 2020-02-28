With Very Different Endings, These Love Is Blind Stars Wouldn't Change a Thing

The Love Is Blind experiment was successful…for some! Warning, spoilers follow for the season finale of Netflix's reality show Love Is Blind.

Of the five couples who walked down the aisle, only two said "I do," at the altar. Two out of five? Not bad for a show that asked people to talk to each other—without ever seeing the other person—until they felt enough love for them to get engaged. Love Is Blind then followed the couples on a romantic getaway, then back to real life with friends and family, all the while forcing them to interact with the other participating cast members, including some they previously had feelings for while in the seclusion pods.

For Lauren Speed, the Love Is Blind experiment worked out with Cameron Hamilton. They got married—and are still married. Can't say the same thing for Mark Cuevas and Jessica Batten.