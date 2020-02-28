Justin Timberlake Has Started the Ultimate Cookie Debate: Samoas vs. Thin Mints

Talk about a tough cookie.

On Thursday, Justin Timberlake gave Girl Scout cookie lovers something big to chew on: Samoas vs. Thin Mints.

"Samoas vs Thin Mints..." the "Can't Stop The Feeling" singer wrote on Instagram. "FOOD FOR THOUGHT. Double tap for DOUBLE SAMOAS. Comment for Thin Mints."

Sitting comfortably in a tie-dye tee and sampling both cookie flavors, Timberlake and his team carefully analyzed the varieties to see if ooey-gooey Samoas held a candle to chocolatey peppermint Thin Mints. But before he casted his vote, he gave Girl Scouts everywhere a special shout-out. "You know, this one is for the Girl Scouts of America. We support you." After taking a bite of a Samoa, the Trolls star exclaimed, "Ooh. Ooh, do we support you!"

Proudly declaring himself Team Samoa, Timberlake was curious to know where his social media followers stood on the topic. "Maybe we should start a survey," he said as he finished his Samoa. "I know everybody automatically thinks about Thin Mints when they think of Girl Scout cookies."