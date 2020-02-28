St. Vincent x Outdoor Voices Collab Celebrates Sweat—No, Really

Getty Images/E! Illustration
by Carly Milne | Fri., Feb. 28, 2020
This may not have been a celeb fashion collab that you saw coming, but you'll be glad you know about it now...because St. Vincent just created a capsule collection with famed athleisure brand Outdoor Voices, and the results are fire!
Dubbed STV.OV, the seven-piece collection was born of a meeting between OV founder Ty Haney and St. Vincent. Haney loved St. Vincent's talent, artistic passion, and undeniable ability to be herself. So the two, along with Team OV, worked together to create a line that celebrated sweat while honoring comfortable, versatile pieces that could work for everyday use.
And the ensuing capsule is awesome. There are pieces for studio workouts, travel, lounging and errand running, and just about anything else you can think of, all in a color palette inspired by St. Vincent's travels and chosen to work with every skin tone.
Shop fast, though, 'cause it's limited edition! Check out the collection below, and grab your faves before they're gone!
Maybe you want something a little more low key when it comes to your fitness bra, or maybe you want a functional bralette you can wear all day, every day. This is that, with a reversible front-to-back style and flattering neckline. It's great for studio workouts, but it's also great for running errands and hitting up your fave brunch spot.
OV's leggings are legendary, and there's no reason to think these would be any different. They've got a super high rise, which means they'll hold you in during your most strenuous of workouts, and the cut is in the signature OV figure-flattering style. Plus, with a nylon/lycra blend, they're breathable... and they're also camel-toe proof, which was important to St. Vincent.
If you've never invested in the wardrobe essential of a good trench coat, now's the time, and this is the coat. It's one size fits all and offers that classic silhouette you've come to expect, but it's also water repellent, making it a multi-weather piece that will take you from the slushy tail-end of winter through rainy spring, and then into chillier nights in summer. It's also available in navy, in case this pink isn't your speed. (It's also coffee-proof, which was important to St. Vincent.)
Nothing beats a classic sweat suit for lounging or traveling! The hoodie of this suit is oversized, ensuring you're comfy and cozy with room for a top underneath, if you run cooler. And it's made of 100% cotton terry, so it's easy to clean and built to last. St. Vincent calls it an "Airplane Hoodie"
And then there's the sweats, 'cause of course you need to get the matching piece to the hoodie. They're just as roomy and comfy, and just as great for throwing on over your workout gear as they are for a lazy day spend binge-watching. These are also 100% cotton terry, and both pieces are garment dyed to wear well over time.
Not down with full-length leggings? That's okay, you can grab these high-rise shorts instead, which offer the same awesome benefits of their leggings, just... shorter! The inseam is 7", so you get a decent amount of coverage with a flattering fit that works for hiking, biking, and whatever else you like to do to break a sweat.
Lastly, you can top off either your leggings or shorts with this medium-support bra, with a flattering open v-back with a solid clasp to hold everything in. It's easy to get in and out of, offers superior breathability, and works for your yoga/pilates workouts, or travel and leisure days.
