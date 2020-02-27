Malika Haqq Reacts to Backlash Over Post-Pregnancy ''Makeover'' Plans

Malika Haqqclaps back!

In a series of Instagram comments, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shut down followers questioning her post-pregnancy cosmetic surgery plans. The drama all started when Malika posed for a photo with celeb-loved plastic surgeon Dr. Jason Diamond and said she was "fully booked" for a "makeover" after she gives birth.

Malika's post didn't sit well with some fans, who criticized the 36-year-old for already prioritizing her postpartum snapback prior to the baby's arrival.

She swiftly set the record straight, writing, "These comments are hilarious! Dr. Diamond specializes in the face. He's so elite it would take you 4 months to get an [appointment] with him. Relax ya mind, I won't be getting a facelift. Lol."

Malika also replied to one comment with, "Lol wait who said I was getting surgery?! I don't need it. Never have boo boo."