Chicago West Hugging a Giant Dog Is a Gift to All Animal Lovers

If you want a new friend, say hi to a dog.

On Wednesday afternoon, Chicago West found herself at a nice grassy field in Southern California with her mom Kim Kardashian.

Maybe she was enjoying the sunshine. Perhaps she was going to play on the nearby swings. Whatever was on her agenda, it quickly changed when she came across one very special dog.

In an Instagram photo shared on Kim's page, the two-year-old introduced herself to a four-legged animal. And let's just say the pictures are pawfect.

"My Chi girl loves doggies!!!" Kim captioned the photos that included her daughter hugging the pet that is twice as big as her size. Don't worry, the tongue out suggests the doggy didn't mind the attention one bit.

"She's smart," Khloe Kardashian wrote in the comments section. Jonathan Cheban added, "She likes that dog more than me." And model Rudy Bundini summed it up perfectly when he asked, "What have we done to deserve dogs in this world?"