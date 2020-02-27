Chicago West Hugging a Giant Dog Is a Gift to All Animal Lovers

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Feb. 27, 2020 12:25 PM
If you want a new friend, say hi to a dog.
On Wednesday afternoon, Chicago West found herself at a nice grassy field in Southern California with her mom Kim Kardashian.
Maybe she was enjoying the sunshine. Perhaps she was going to play on the nearby swings. Whatever was on her agenda, it quickly changed when she came across one very special dog.
In an Instagram photo shared on Kim's page, the two-year-old introduced herself to a four-legged animal. And let's just say the pictures are pawfect.
"My Chi girl loves doggies!!!" Kim captioned the photos that included her daughter hugging the pet that is twice as big as her size. Don't worry, the tongue out suggests the doggy didn't mind the attention one bit.
"She's smart," Khloe Kardashian wrote in the comments section. Jonathan Cheban added, "She likes that dog more than me." And model Rudy Bundini summed it up perfectly when he asked, "What have we done to deserve dogs in this world?"
The moment got us thinking of Chicago's cutest moments on and off Instagram. Whether she's on vacation or hanging out with her siblings, keeping up with Chi has never been more fun in our gallery below.
"Chicago in Tokyo"
"My heart!"
Chicago is rocking these shades! "Chi Chi," her mom captioned the photo.
Penelope gives her cousin a lift in this adorable snapshot. "heart explosion," Kourtney Kardashian wrote on IG.
Make way for Chicago! Alongside an adorable snapshot of her 1-year-old in action, Kim wrote, "My Chi Chi."
"Me and my Chi Chi," Kim captioned the mother-daughter photo.
Kim and Chicago are too sweet in this snapshot from their recent vacation!
Chicago has her sights set on something across the beach!
Kim and Chicago do beach days the right way.
Kris holds Chi during North and Penelope's joint birthday party in June 2019.
Smile for the camera, ladies! Kim Kardashian shares a candid photo of Chicago West and True Thompson together over the Memorial Day weekend.
Chicago West and True Thompson are ready for summer when posing for a fashionable shot.
Awww! Don't go too far or True Thompson is going to give you a bear hug.
Chicago hangs out with her cousin True Thompson.
Kim shared pics from Chicago's first birthday party, which was themed "Alice in One-derland."
How cute is Chi playing with big brother Saint?!
Baby Chicago West was all smiles in early 2019 as she spent time with Sophia Pippen, Larsa Pippen's daughter.
Chicago bonds with cousin True Thompson, Khloe Kardashian's daughter.
The West family celebrated Chicago's first Christmas in style...obviously.
The West family celebrated Saint West's birthday by hosting a Tarzan-themed bash and it looked like a total blast.
Kim shared this picture on Instagram with the hugging smiley face emoji. It's love all around!
Chicago comes from three generations of strong women.
Aunt KoKo knows how to have fun...especially when in costume.
The one-year-old cutie had a blast with some of her cousins this fall and we want in on these parties ASAP.
Could Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner's baby girl and Chicago be any cuter in their matching pajamas?
OMG, these two are so stinking precious.
"The Triplets," Kim accurately captioned this sweet snap of the three youngest Kardashian family members.
Cousins True and Chicago were all smiles while on vacation in Bali with their fam.
While on vacation this summer, Kim made time to share some smooches with her baby girl.
"I got this True," Kim shared on Instagram as her daughter held onto a Sassy Wonder Wheel toy.
"These two are inseparable #Chi #Saint," Kim wrote with this perfect pic.
Kim wished Khloe a happy 34th birthday by posting this sweet pic of cousins Chicago and True looking absolutely adorable.
"Sometimes we all need hugs," Kim captioned this pic of Saint squeezing his little sister.
"Say hi! Say hi, cutie!" Kim said to little Chi in this cute Snapchat video of her three-month-old.
Kim posted this precious pic of her, Kanye and Chicago celebrating Easter 2018 on her app.
"I don't think you really understand how hard it is to take a good family pic. This was all we got before all three kids started crying. I think I cried too," Kim captioned this Easter family photo. Too cute!
Kim shared this sweet photo of son Saint West planting a smooch on his baby sister with the caption, "He loves her so much."
"Morning cutie," Kim wrote with this pic of Chicago dressed in all pink.
Kim Kardashian shared her first photo with baby Chi on Instagram, writing, "Baby Chicago."
Fans got their first look at baby Chicago in the video aunt Kylie Jenner posted announcing the birth of her and Travis Scott's daughter Stormi Webster.
