Amanda Bynes and Her Fiancé Pack on the PDA During L.A. Outing

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Feb. 27, 2020 9:54 AM

Amanda Bynes, Paul Michael, PDA

AFC / SplashNews.com

Amanda Bynes and her fiancé, Paul Michael, were spotted packing on the PDA in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old actress and her main man were spotted kissing on their way to a Verizon store. Amanda wore a yellow and green T-shirt while Paul donned a red button-up shirt.

The outing took place less than two weeks after the What a Girl Wants star announced their engagement on social media. In addition to sharing she's "engaged to [the] love of my life," Amanda posted a picture of their rings. The She's the Man celeb sported what appeared to be a diamond sparkler while her fiancé wore a gold band.

While Amanda was photographed without the special accessory on her finger, Paul still had his band on in the snapshot.

Amanda and Paul have been showing their affection for one another on social media, as well.

"I'm so lucky," Amanda said in a video shared last week. "As you can see, he's drop-dead gorgeous and he's also the best person on the face of the Earth."

Amanda Bynes Opens Up About Past Drug Abuse

As for the couple's big day, a source told E! News "it's unlikely an actual legal wedding will ever happen."

"Amanda's parents are fully aware of her engagement and at this point are not approving Amanda to legally get married under the conservatorship," the insider said.

Amanda also brought up the topic of her conservatorship, which she has been under for several years, in an Instagram post last week.

"Today I want to talk about a controversial topic: my conservatorship case," she said in part of the clip after thanking her followers for their support. "I have been going to a treatment center that charges $5,200 a month. There's no reason why I shouldn't go to a therapist who takes my insurance for $5,000 less a month. This is why I've asked to see the judge next week regarding this conservatorship issue."

According to multiple outlets, Amanda and Paul have been together for months. A source told People they met at the end of 2019.

