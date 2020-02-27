Stormi Webster's New Photo Shoot With Mom Kylie Jenner Is Her Cutest Yet

Kylie Jenner's littlest love is turning into quite the fashionista, and she loves the camera!

The 22-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted on her Instagram page on Wednesday night a slideshow of photos of her and Travis Scott's 2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster sitting on a stone step.

The little girl is wearing a black sweatsuit with red lettering. white, red and black Nike sneakers, a jeweled purse and dangling earrings. In one photo, Stormi showcases a particularly sassy look. Another one shows her playing with a phone. Kylie tagged Travis in the first pic.

"#LOVEOFMYLIFE [black heart emoji] [lightning emoji]," wrote the reality star, who often posts photos and videos of their daughter on social media.

About 9 million Instagram users have liked Kylie's new photo slideshow of Stormi.

"Hahahahaha her on the phone in the last photo," commented Kylie's sister Khloe Kardashian.

"This face!!!" Kim Kardashian wrote.

"Fit waaaaaay too cute," added singer Halsey.

"Cutie! [heart eyes emoji] ❤️❤️❤️❤️" wrote family friend Paris Hilton.