Nick Jonas Jokes Being on The Voice is a Lot Like Game of Thrones

Lloyd Bishop/NBC
by emily belfiore | Thu., Feb. 27, 2020 6:58 AM
Lloyd Bishop/NBC
When you play The Voice, you win or you…
On Wednesday, Nick Jonas couldn't help but gush over his new gig on The Voice during his visit to Late Night with Seth Meyers. After sharing that he's "honored" to be sitting in the iconic red chair as a coach this season, the Jonas Brothers singer joked that the fierce competition between fellow coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton can feel a lot like Game Of Thrones.
Despite only being in the early stages of season 18, Nick assured host Seth Meyers that his confidence levels are pretty high following round one of the Blind Auditions.
"I feel very, very good, and I'm not just saying that," he told the Saturday Night Live alum. "The way that things have shaken up—and it's pretty cool. I feel like the cast of Game of Thrones, perhaps. But with way less blood and lower stakes."
Maybe his sister-in-law and GOT alum Sophie Turner, who is married to Joe Jonas, could offer the new coach some pointers!
All kidding aside, the "Only Human" rocker is beyond thrilled to be a member of The Voice family. "It's really cool," he said. "I mean, you look to your left and your right, it's John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, Blake, and [it's] kind of a dream to be in that spot. And I feel very honored. I mean, I have a heart full of gratitude, especially since it's now aired." He slyly added, "And my team is awesome."
Nick isn't the only Jonas that thinks his new job is a big deal. While on the topic of the hit reality singing competition, he revealed that his wife Priyanka Chopra "flipped" when she heard the news.
"Oh, she's a big fan of the show and has been for a long time," Nick said. "And so, she was there with me when I got the call…and she flipped out. And she came to set. She saw the chair."
Visiting the set was a real pinch me moment for the "What A Man Gotta Do" singer as well. He continued, "I'll say that when I saw the chair too, there's something that happened. I got a little, sort of, goosebumps moment as I looked at it."
Following in the footsteps of Gwen Stefani, it's no secret that the competition is on this season. Speaking with E! News, Nick and Kelly weighed in on everyone's teams and admitted that it's anyone's game this time around.
"This is the first season I've been a part of where every team is—they've got really strong contenders," Kelly told E!'s Will Marfuggi. "Like, usually I can know if it's coming from one or two teams, like, the winner, but I don't know this season."
See who Nick and Kelly recruit for their teams next Monday at 8/7c on NBC.
