Which Couples Got Married in the Love Is Blind Finale?

Well that was awkward!

Love Is Blind has now released its final-ish episode (before the reunion!), the one in which the couples said "I do" or "I don't" after approximately 38 days of knowing each other, and even fewer days of knowing what each other looked like.

Netflix's grand love experiment ended with just two couples actually making it to the reception, and while we were hoping and expecting one of them to survive the experiment the whole time, the other was honestly a bit of a surprise. Truly, did anyone see Barnett in those pods and think he'd leave this thing married? Because we didn't!

But yes, Matt Barnett and Amber Pike both said they did, and now they are a married couple, along with fan faves Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed.

We all breathed a sigh of relief when both Cameron and Lauren said "I do," happy to know that the season's most solid couple was, indeed, solid. As for the other couples, there was some heartbreak in store.