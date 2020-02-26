The Masked Singer Unmasks the Mouse

Another legend has been unmasked on The Masked Singer.

We've already gotten Chaka Khan this season (she was Miss Monster), and now we have Dionne Warwick, was unmasked tonight as the Mouse. It was pretty obvious from the moment she first opened her mouth that it was Dionne Warwick, but that's what you get for being a famous diva who's won five Grammys with a recognizable voice.

With her mask off, Warwick explained that about 20 years ago, she was made an honorary coach for the Raiders, which is why her clues included Raiders jerseys.

"It has been an absolute pleasure," she said. "I had the best time. It was a ball."

The panelists, as they are every time an unexpected absolute legend takes their mask off on this show, were stunned, even if they knew it was her the whole time.