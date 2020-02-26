Joe & Teresa Giudice Have a Heartbreaking Talk About Ending Their Marriage During Italian Reunion

by Alyssa Ray | Wed., Feb. 26, 2020 6:00 PM
Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice have said, "Arrivederci!" to their marriage.
Bravo viewers witnessed the couple come to this decision in real time during tonight's Real Housewives of New Jersey season 10 finale. As we previously reported, Teresa and her girls—including Gia (19), Gabriella (16), Milania (15) and Audriana (11)—visited Joe in Italy following his October 2019 release from U.S. ICE custody.
Understandably, between Joe's federal prison sentence and his ICE detainment, the reunion was an emotional one as the family had been separated for a lengthy amount of time.
While the Giudice girls made the most of their time with their father, Teresa struggled to reconnect with her husband of 20 years.
"I know Joe is trying to be sweet to me. I think Joe wants to be a couple again," Teresa reflected to the RHONJ camera. "But, I haven't been happy with Joe for a long time."
Thus, as the trip came to an end, the Bravo celebrity decided it was time to have a candid conversation with her husband about the state of their marriage.
"So, I just want to have this conversation before we leave and just wanted you to know how I feel. And, I want you to tell me how you feel," Teresa said while easing into the difficult topic.
At first, Joe remained coy about his feelings, but did note that "it's been a little while." This comment resonated with Teresa, who highlighted that they "haven't been together in so long."
"How do you see us? Like, with this whole situation," Teresa pushed further. "You live here and I live in America."
"Well, you get in a plane and we meet places, that's all. And we have fun," Joe nonchalantly suggested. "And that's what we do, you make things work."
Understandably, this was not enough of a plan for Teresa, who revealed she wanted someone with her "every single day." As Joe was still appealing his deportation, he reminded Teresa that he "can't change what the present is."
Although Joe suggested that their situation could make their marriage stronger, Teresa revealed their issues were so much more than his deportation.
"The past five years have been really dark. You've said a lot of hurtful things to me, you wished you never married me and all this other stuff. It just makes me think about a lot of things," the RHONJ star vocalized. "You marry somebody, they're supposed to protect you and then…it's just like, I don't know, I trusted you and then you made s--t happen."
As Joe downplayed his fraud charges as a "bogus crime," Teresa became more resolved that they needed to separate.
RHONJ's Margaret Josephs Lashes Out at Teresa Giudice Over Hair-Pulling in Fiery Reunion Trailer
"It's so infuriating to me. After four years of us both doing time, he still does not take responsibility for what he's done," Teresa expressed in a confessional. "He hasn't changed."
Although Joe said he didn't want their marriage "to fall apart," Teresa made it clear she didn't feel the same.
"I guess that's it," Joe declared.
"Never in a million years would I ever want to hurt you. I hope you know that, right?" Teresa assured Joe. "I just want you to know that, no matter what, I want you to be happy endlessly."
Instagram / Gia Giudice
Thankfully, the two ended their conversation with a hug and Joe left to spend one last night with his daughters.
"I'm not ready to tell the girls that things are over between me and their father," Teresa shared later on. "We're still gonna fight the appeal and there's a chance that Joe might come back to America."
Back in December 2019, E! News confirmed that Joe and Teresa split after 20 years of marriage. Per an end card, it's said Joe is still waiting for a decision on his appeal.
"The past five years we've been through a lot. Of course, I put everyone else's needs before mine," the mother of four concluded. "Hopefully now, since this chapter's closed, I can start thinking about what makes Teresa happy."
Part one of the RHONJ reunion kicks off Wednesday, March 4 on Bravo!
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?