Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Selfie With North West at School Drop Off

by emily belfiore | Wed., Feb. 26, 2020 12:46 PM

Kim Kardashian, North West, Instagram

Instagram

They grow up so fast!

On Wednesday, Kim Kardashian proved once again that North West is her mini-me with a sweet Instagram post. Posing alongside the adorable 6-year-old before she heads to school, the mom of four seized the moment to take the perfect mother-daughter selfie—complete with natural lighting and a scenic view. 

"School drop off," she captioned the precious snapshot, where North can be seen donning her school uniform and flashing the camera a smile.

When Northie isn't at school or hanging with siblings Saint West, 4, Chicago West, 2, and Psalm West, 9 months, in their epic playroom, Kim and her eldest daughter love to make TikTok videos together. In fact, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently shared one of their creations on her social media. Following North's lead, the pair showed off their dancing skills and busted a move together. To make the video even better, the stylish kiddo added some fun filters to the mix to make it really pop.

Needless to say, Kim and North make an amazing duo. Relive all of their cutest mother-daughter moments below:

Kim Kardashian, North West

Instagram

School Drop Off

North was Kim's mini-me in this adorable mother-daughter selfie. 

Kim Kardashian, North West

Instagram

Up, Up and Away

Another day, another adventure!

North West, Kim Kardashian, Runway Debut, L.O.L. Surprise! Fashion Show

Michael Simon Photography

Baby's First Runway

Kim supports her little girl as she makes her runway debut at the L.O.L. Surprise! fashion show. 

Kim Kardashian, North West

Twitter

Mother-Daughter Moment

Work it, ladies!

North West, Kim Kardashian

Instagram

BFFs

"My bestie."

North West, Instagram

Instagram

Tennis Duo

How cute is this pic of Kim and North on the tennis court?

Kim Kardashian, North West, Instagram

Instagram

Kisses

"Girls day!" Kim wrote on Instagram.

Kim Kardashian, North West, Snapchat

Snapchat

Rob Kardashian's Birthday Party

The two celebrate Kim's brother's 29th birthday.

Kim Kardashian, North West

Jackson Lee / Splash News. This photo was taken with parental consent in accordance with E!'s No Kids Policy

Mom & Me in NYC

North adorably ties to catch a snowflake on her tongue while out and about with Kim in New York.

Kim Kardashian, North West, Braided Looks

Instagram

Twinning

Like mother, like daughter! Kim and Nori wear matching braids for Kris Jenner's annual Christmas Eve party.

North West, Kim Kardashian West, Instagram, Curly Hair

Instagram

Curly-Haired Cutie

North's beautiful curls are on full display as she hangs out with her mama in an adorable Minnie Mouse outfit.

Kim Kardashian, North West

Dunkin D/WCP/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES - This photo was posted on parent's social media in accordance with E!'s No Kids Policy

Say Cheese!

The doting mom gives her mini-me a boost during a family outing.

North West, Kim Kardashian

Clint Brewer/Splash News

Disney Day

Mom and daughter both sported mouse ears at the little girl's second birthday in Disneyland.

Kim Kardashian, North West, Instagram

Instagram

Swim Fan

North looks so cute fresh out of the pool!

Kim Kardashian, North West

Instagram

Baby Hairs

Loving this throwback to baby North!

Kim Kardashian, North West

Sharpshooter Images/Splash/Kimkardashian.celebuzz.com-This photo was posted on parent's social media in accordance with E!'s No Kids Policy

Beauty Sleep

Sleepy North!

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, North West, Kidchella, Instagram

Instagram

Cake, Cake, Cake!

The birthday girl looks super happy.

Kim Kardashian, North West, 2014, Celeb Kids Front Row, Fashion Week

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Fashionistas

She may be at a fashion show, but North can't help but be cozy in mom's arms! 

Kim Kardashian, North West, Instagram

Instagram

Blue Steel

North has so many of Kim's amazing qualities! 

Kim Kardashian, North West, Instagram

Instagram

LOL!

Laughing!

Kim Kardashian, North West

Twitter

Closet Chaos

Looks like the apple doesn't fall far from the tree...

Kim Kardashian, North West, Instagram

Instagram

Photo Op

XOXO

North West, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Instagram

Instagram

Zoo Day

How fun does this mommy and daughter day trip to the zoo look? (Okay, and Dad!)

Kim Kardashian, North West

Instagram

Multitasking Mom

Even when she's working, Kim always has time and space for North! 

Kim Kardashian, North West

Splash News -This photo was posted on parent's social media in accordance with E!'s No Kids Policy

Beach Bums

Aw! The gorgeous mommy-daughter duo look cute in the water!

Kim Kardashian, North West, NYFW

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for adidas

Gotcha!

There's always time for play. 

Kim Kardashian, North West, Instagram

Instagram

Sweet Kisses

She loves kisses from mommy Kim. 

Kim Kardashian, North West, Instagram

Instagram

Bed Time

Looks like someone took mom's pearls!

Stay pop cultured with E! News Tuesday - Saturday at 7am in the UK only on E!

