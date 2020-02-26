Pete Davidson Reveals He's a Whole New Man in SNL Promo With John Mulaney

Pete Davidson is new and improved.

In a new promo for this week's episode of Saturday Night Live, hosted by Pete's BFF John Mulaney, Pete reveals that he's a changed man. He no longer smokes or vapes. He's getting therapy from a guru. He even got rid of his illegal monkeys and now has a writing corner!

"What the hell's going on here?" John asks.

"I'm meditating, I'm getting sleep, I had a dream for the first time last week!" Pete says. "Things are great."

But John grows confused as Pete doesn't seem to know that he's hosting the show, and he's putting on a jacket that goes much more with his old look than his new one.

"Well John, you gotta give the people what they want," Pete explains, and John's impressed.

"This guy knows show business!"