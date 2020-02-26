Why Mark Wahlberg Confronted the DJ at His Father-Daughter Dance

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Feb. 26, 2020 11:23 AM

Mark Wahlberg

Mark Wahlberg is always looking out for the children!

Earlier this month, the Hollywood actor was able to participate in the father-daughter dance at his child's school.

While Mark was able to get a photo with his growing girl during the special occasion, he wasn't so fortunate on the dance floor.  

"I didn't get one dance. And I told her we were going to do the whole big circle and I was going to go off," Mark recalled during today's all new Ellen DeGeneres Show. "And she said, ‘Dad, if you embarrass me, I will never talk to you again.' But what she did do is she hung out with me."

The actor continued, "She sat there on the edge of the stage, by the DJ. And then I'm sitting there with one other dad and I'm like, ‘This is not an edited version of this song. There are explicit lyrics being played at a school dance for girls and I'm like no good.'"

So what's a proud papa to do? He's going to speak up, of course!

"I told the DJ and he's like, ‘Oh, I thought it was.' I said, ‘What are you doing?' I'm hearing F-bombs and this and that. Not okay."

Safe to say the song was changed quickly.

Ultimately, Mark was the first to admit that "we still had a great time together." And no, he didn't embarrass his daughter at the big dance.

Mark's visit to Ellen DeGeneres' talk show comes as he promotes his upcoming movie Spenser Confidential out March 6.

And while supporting his movie is important, the F45 Training supporter made time to visit his Catholic church today for Ash Wednesday.

"People always ask what are you going to give up for Lent. I think more importantly, let's try to do more. More love, more peace, more acceptance, more caring and more kindness," he shared online. "Have a beautiful Lenten season. God bless you all. I'll see you on Easter."

The Ellen DeGeneres Show airs weekdays. Check your local listings online.

Stay pop cultured with E! News Tuesday - Saturday at 7am in the UK only on E!

TAGS/ Mark Wahlberg , The Ellen DeGeneres Show , School , Kids
