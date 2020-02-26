Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady Celebrate Their 11-Year Anniversary With a Walk Down Memory Lane

After 11 years of marriage, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchenare taking a walk down memory lane.

On Wednesday, the football icon and supermodel rang in more than a decade of being husband and wife while simultaneously reflecting on their road to today and revealing where they went on their first date.

"The first slide is where we met and the second slide is what we've become," Brady captioned two photos, one of which featured the fashionista in front of a New York City wine bar and the other of her cradling their son and daughter on her lap.

"You have always been the one to hold us up and you love us the way no one else can. And we love you so much in return," he wrote. "Happy Anniversary Love of my Life."

"I love you !" she commented back. "I love our family."