Watch Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell's Surprise Vow Renewal on Teen Mom

Love is in the air on Teen Mom OG.

As excitement continues to build for a brand-new season, E! News is getting an exclusive sneak peek at what's to come this March. In a preview at the season premiere, Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra head to Hawaii for a special getaway. And yes, a special vow renewal is on the agenda for the couple's fifth wedding anniversary.

After blindfolding her husband, Catelynn leads Tyler to a private destination near the ocean blue water. "What's going on? What the f--k is going on?" Tyler asks his wife. "What's happening?"

Ladies and gentlemen, prepare yourselves for a very special milestone for a very special Teen Mom couple.

"Catelynn decided to surprise you with a recommitment ceremony and so that you can begin a fresh start," the officiant shared. "So go ahead and grab a stone and what we're going to do is blow into the stone. Anything you've been holding on to, anything from the past that needs to be cleared... and then we'll throw them in the ocean."