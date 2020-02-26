A Love Is Blind Cast Reunion Is Coming Because of Course

Did you think Netflix would really just end Love Is Blind with a two-hour finale? Like many a reality show before it, Love Is Blind is getting a reunion.
On March 5, all of the couples—Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed, Carlton Morton and Diamond Jack, Damian Powers and Giannina Gibelli, Mark Cuevas and Jessica Batten, Matt Barnett and Amber Pike, Kenny Barnes and Kelly Chase—will sit down with hosts Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey to answer all your burning questions about the reality series that has everyone talking.
Who's still together? What was it like to watch all the drama unfold? Who has regrets? According to Netflix, expect "more unexpected twists and revelations from the whole season explained from the couples who experienced it." In a press release, Netflix indicated the reunion was because of viewer demand.
Love Is Blind follows singles "who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like." The show, which was filmed over the course of just a few weeks, followed singles as they spoke to each other in seclusion, only seeing the other person after they became engaged. Then, they were whisked away on vacation to get to know each other physically. After that, cameras followed them back in the real world as they adjusted to life as an engaged couple and got to know each other's family, friends and real lives.
See the reunited couples in the photo above.
The Love Is Blind reunion will air on Netflix's YouTube page on Thursday, March 5.
