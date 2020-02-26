Harry Styles Superfan Falls to the Ground With Excitement After Scoring Concert Tickets

It's a good day to be a Harry Styles fan.

On Wednesday, the "Adore You" singer stopped by TODAY and treated fans to a performance as part of the morning show's Citi Concert Series, where one lucky audience member named Mary got the gift of a lifetime from Styles.

Ahead of his set, the former One Direction member noticed that Mary was crying from excitement and gifted her VIP tickets to one of his upcoming Love On Tour concert dates. Co-host Carson Daly found the passionate fan in the audience and surprised her with the generous gift, which of course, led to more tears.

"We noticed…during sound check, you were crying," he said to Mary as he handed her the passes. "Harry noticed that you were crying. He's going on tour this summer and he'd like to give you VIP tickets."

Upon hearing the news, Mary did as any other fangirl would do in that situation and fell to the floor. Looking to Styles, who was standing on stage, she screamed, "Are you kidding me? Are you kidding me? I love you!"