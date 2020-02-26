Jenelle Evans and David Eason "Considering Counseling" Amid Reconciliation Rumors

It may not be entirely over between Jenelle Evans and David Eason.

The former Teen Mom 2 star and her husband broke up in October, months after he drew controversy for killing her French bulldog Nugget because he felt the pet threatened their toddler daughter, Ensley. The ordeal led the couple to temporarily lose custody of the child as well as Kaiser, one of Jenelle's two sons from previous relationships, and David's daughter Maryssa. It also spurred MTV to fire Jenelle from the reality show that made her famous.

After their split, Jenelle obtained a temporary restraining order against David. In January, she dropped the order and in recent weeks, the two have occasionally been spotted together, sparking reconciliation rumors. Jenelle told E! News earlier this month that she and David "are not back together," but are "just co-parenting."

"We are going to consider counseling," Jenelle told E! News in a new interview on Wednesday.